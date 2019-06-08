Arlis Ray Messex, 73, Richwoods, departed this life Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Washington.



Arlis was born May 13, 1946, in Richwoods, the son of Albert William Messex and wife Emma Lucille, nee Smith. On Jan. 23, 1971, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Butler, and six children came to bless this union.



Arlis was a Christian and member of Richwoods Freewill Baptist Church in Richwoods. During his working years, he was employed by Richwoods School District as a mechanic. He also was a past member of the Richwoods Lions Club. Arlis was an outdoorsman at heart, and fishing and hunting were his favorite hobbies. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his children and grandchildren, and he especially enjoyed taking the family on camping trips. Many wonderful memories were created on these trips and will never be forgotten.



Arlis is survived by four sons, Wayne Messex and wife Elizabeth, Richwoods, Benjamin Messex and wife Dana, Union, Nicholas Messex and wife Maggie, and Joshua Messex and wife Rhonda, all of Richwoods; two daughters, Sonia Stroup and husband Kevin, and Jody Smith and husband Robert, all of Richwoods; one sister, Catherine Crews, Gerald; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Messex; his parents, Albert and Emma Messex; one brother, Jim Messex; and two sisters, Betty Herrington and Jean Elmore.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Michael Hoggard officiating.



Interment was in Horine Cemetery, Richwoods.



Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Published in The Missourian on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary