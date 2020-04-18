|
Armella "Millie" K. Chisholm, nee^ Maune, 93, Washington, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Armella, daughter of the late Aloys Maune and wife Elizabeth, nee^ Gildehaus, was born Oct. 12, 1926, in Washington. She celebrated her eighth-grade graduation from St. Francis Borgia School, May 29, 1941. In 1948, she enrolled in the Chicago School of Nursing to become a licensed practical nurse. She worked for many years as an L.P.N. at St. Francis Hospital in Washington. In 1980, Armella received her Certified Nursing Assistant certificate and enjoyed many years working at Cedarcrest Manor.
Armella married Clarence Overschmidt Oct. 11, 1952. Armella and Clarence were blessed with 10 children, born within a 13-year period. Clarence passed away March 13, 1983. Armella married Harry Chisholm Nov. 27, 1992. Harry passed away Oct. 12, 2000.
Armella, nicknamed Millie, enjoyed being active with friends and family by attending dances, playing bingo, quilting, sewing, baking, exercising at the gym, watching Cardinals baseball, attending musicals and the cinema, vacationing and participating in church services, dinners and festivals. Whenever possible, Millie volunteered her time making crafts and desserts for the KC Hall, V.F.W., Ladies church group, or the retirement homes. Millie took great pride in the lives of her 10 children (and spouses), 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Millie was preceded in death by her husbands; parents; four brothers, C.J., Whip, Jim and Virgil Maune; one sister, Gerry Piontek; one son-in-law, Walter "Bud" Winzen; and one stepson and wife, Tom and Terrie Chisholm.
Among Armella's survivors are six daughters, Debra Winzen, Chesterfield, Audrey Hoerstkamp and husband Mark, Diane Gephardt and husband Jim, all of Washington, Bonnie Rollins and husband Chris, Union, Jane Berry and husband Greg, Westfield, Ind., and Becky Voss and husband John, Washington; four sons, Dave Overschmidt and wife Sherry, Augusta, Dan Overschmidt and wife Mary, Washington, Clarence Overschmidt Jr. and wife Diane, and Rick Overschmidt and wife Teresa, all of Washington; one stepson, Harry (Skip) Chisholm, Montana state; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Tom Maune and wife Jane, Washington; two sisters, Betty Schmuke, Beaufort, and Bert Breckenkamp, Washington; and three sisters-in-law, Athana Nichols and husband Jay, Robertsville, Shirley (C.J.) Maune, St. Louis, and Shirley (Jim) Maune, Krakow.
Due to the current mandates in place, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or St. Francis Borgia Church.
The Chisholm family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 18, 2020