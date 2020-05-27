|
Armin B. "Pete" Gildehaus, 82, Washington, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in Creve Coeur.
Pete, son of the late John and Agnes, nee Maune, Gildehaus, was born Sept. 8, 1937, in Washington. He was united in marriage to Virginia "Ginny" Alfermann April 26, 1958, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Krakow. Pete was a very active member of St. Gertrude Church, a third-degree knight of the Knights of Columbus in Washington and a lifetime member of Elks Lodge 1559. He retired from Droeges wholesale store after 55 years. Pete enjoyed playing golf at Franklin County Country Club, bowling, playing cards and throwing horseshoes. During the summer and into early fall, he could be found listening to Cardinals baseball games and barbecuing. Pete's first love was his family. He was a dedicated husband of 62 years, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Pete is survived by his wife, Ginny Gildehaus, Washington; five children, Becky Slaten and husband Eddie, Sikeston, Brenda Cochran and husband Brian, St. James, Brian Gildehaus and wife Sherry, Broken Arrow, Okla., Joe Gildehaus and wife Cathie, Dutzow, and Michele Gildehaus, St. Charles; one sibling, Eldie Toben, Washington; grandchildren, Emily Slaten and husband Andrew Fay, Mathew Slaten, David Gildehaus, and Mario Kriete and wife Beth; great-grandchildren, Ian Fay, Connor Fay, Chase Kriete and Blaze Kriete; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, John Gildehaus, Melvin Gildehaus, Irene McDermott, Walter Gildehaus, Ervin Gildehaus and Ester Minks.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Visitation will be open to the public. People who are attending will be asked to maintain a social distance of 6 feet. Seating may be limited, and people attending are welcome and encouraged to wear any type of protective face mask.
A private funeral Mass will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the V.F.W. Post 2661 Brick Memorial.
The Gildehaus family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 27, 2020