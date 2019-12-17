|
A funeral service for Arthur Collins, 99, Sullivan, will be Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Mr. Collins died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Joyce Haase and husband Robert, Lebanon; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 17, 2019