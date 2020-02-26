|
Arthur G. Jasper, 85, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home in Washington.
Art, son of the late Frank and Josepha, nee Bocklage, Jasper, was born Nov. 11, 1934. He received his education at St. Francis Borgia schools. He was united in marriage to Jeanette Ann Boland Oct. 25, 1958, at St. Francis Borgia Church. Art proudly served in the Army Reserves. He worked in the family business, Washington Tractor Co., until the late '70s. After that, he worked in the irrigation business, and handled a small cattle operation with his son, among many other endeavors. Art enjoyed hunting and fishing, traveling out to Arizona in the winter, and going to Lake of the Ozarks. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Hummingbird Club, American Legion Post 218 and the Washington Sharpshooters.
He is survived by his son, Dean Jasper and wife Deanna, Washington; his grandchildren, Alyssa and husband Robert Guiffrida, St. Charles, and Bradyn Jasper and wife Jordyn, Tennessee state; one greatgrandchild, Carter Guiffrida; brother, Donald Jasper and wife Iola; sister, Laverne Harris; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette; his parents, Frank and Josepha; and parents-in-law, Orlando and Anna Boland.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.
Interment will follow at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations are appreciated to the or .
The Jasper family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 26, 2020