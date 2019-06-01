Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Beaufort, MO
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Beaufort, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Knehans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur H. Knehans


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur H. Knehans Obituary
Arthur Henry Knehans, 79, Beaufort, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.

Arthur was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Washington, the son of the late Arthur Frank Knehans and wife Irene, nee Casper. He received his education in Union and graduated from Union High School in 1957. Arthur went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army from May 24, 1962, to Nov. 23, 1962. He was united in marriage to Sandra Semon in 1973 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Beaufort. Arthur owned and operated the Phillips 66 "Art's Service" station, as his father did before him, until his retirement in 1995. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Beaufort.

Arthur bowled in Owensville for the Honold Hardware Team for many years. He loved sports, basketball and baseball, but especially his St. Louis Cardinals. Arthur also was a member of the Beaufort Lions Club for many years until his health failed and he became unable to participate.

Arthur is survived by one son, Bill Knehans and wife Kimberly, Owensville; niece, Debra Bliss and husband Kirby, Union; and nephew, David Scholl, Owensville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; parents; and one sister, Jeanette Scholl.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Beaufort.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., also at the church, with Pastor Marty Springer officiating.

Burial with full military honors will be at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the or St. John's Lutheran Church.

The Knehans family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oltmann Funeral Home
Download Now