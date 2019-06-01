Arthur Henry Knehans, 79, Beaufort, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.



Arthur was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Washington, the son of the late Arthur Frank Knehans and wife Irene, nee Casper. He received his education in Union and graduated from Union High School in 1957. Arthur went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army from May 24, 1962, to Nov. 23, 1962. He was united in marriage to Sandra Semon in 1973 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Beaufort. Arthur owned and operated the Phillips 66 "Art's Service" station, as his father did before him, until his retirement in 1995. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Beaufort.



Arthur bowled in Owensville for the Honold Hardware Team for many years. He loved sports, basketball and baseball, but especially his St. Louis Cardinals. Arthur also was a member of the Beaufort Lions Club for many years until his health failed and he became unable to participate.



Arthur is survived by one son, Bill Knehans and wife Kimberly, Owensville; niece, Debra Bliss and husband Kirby, Union; and nephew, David Scholl, Owensville.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; parents; and one sister, Jeanette Scholl.



Visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Beaufort.



A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., also at the church, with Pastor Marty Springer officiating.



Burial with full military honors will be at the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the or St. John's Lutheran Church.



The Knehans family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on June 1, 2019