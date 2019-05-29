|
A memorial service for Arthur Knehans, 79, Beaufort, will be Saturday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Beaufort.
Burial, with full military honors, will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mr. Knehans died Friday, May 24, 2019.
He is survived by one son, Bill Knehans and wife Kimberly, Owensville; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2019
