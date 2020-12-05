1/1
Arthur L. Bonney II
1984 - 2020
Arthur Lee Bonney II, 36, Washington, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Lee, son of Dwight R. Bonney and Betty Jane, nee Freeman, was born Sept. 11, 1984, in Ladue.

Among his survivors are his father, Dwight R. Bonney; mother, Betty J. Bonney; significant other, Amber Howe; son, Asher Bonney; siblings, Margaret Jecklin and Joshua Bonney; two nephews, Niklos and Remy Bonney; other relatives and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, from 12 to 5 p.m. at Greensfelder Park at the Muckerman Pavilion.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Greensfelder Park at the Muckerman Pavilion
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
