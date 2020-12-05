- 1984 - 2020 -



Arthur Lee Bonney II, 36, Washington, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.



Lee, son of Dwight R. Bonney and Betty Jane, nee Freeman, was born Sept. 11, 1984, in Ladue.



Among his survivors are his father, Dwight R. Bonney; mother, Betty J. Bonney; significant other, Amber Howe; son, Asher Bonney; siblings, Margaret Jecklin and Joshua Bonney; two nephews, Niklos and Remy Bonney; other relatives and friends.



A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, from 12 to 5 p.m. at Greensfelder Park at the Muckerman Pavilion.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store