A funeral service for Arthur "Art" Lohmeyer, 89, Washington, will be Monday, Dec. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Washington.
A private burial, with full military honors, will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Monday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mr. Lohmeyer died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
He is survived by one sister, Evelyn Smith, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 27, 2019