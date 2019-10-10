|
Arthur R. Copling, 90, Jonesburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Jonesburg Nursing and Rehab, Jonesburg.
Arthur was born June 3, 1929, in Crawford County, son of Arthur P. Copling and Myrle S., nee Mize. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret Copling, nee Carter. Arthur cherished 67 years of marriage to Margaret prior to her passing in May 2019. He enjoyed making birdhouses and baking cakes. Arthur and Margaret volunteered for over 20 years with Meals-on-Wheels in Warren County. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Arthur is survived by his three sons, James Copling, Wright City, Donald (Vicky) Copling, Lebanon, Mo., and Stanley (Laurie) Copling, Ellisville; six grandsons, Nathan (Maggie) Copling, Trent (Casey) Copling, Kalem (Kara) Copling, Jason (Heather) Copling, Justin (Erin) Copling and Jeremy Copling; granddaughter, Anna Copling; six great-grandchildren; additional step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Copling, Cuba, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Copling; father, Arthur P. Copling; mother, Myrle S. Copling; brother, Herbert Copling; and five sisters, Helen, Hester, Geneva, Ethel and Georgia.
Visitation was held Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wright City Baptist Church, Wright City.
A funeral service followed at 10 a.m., also at the church.
Interment was at Wright City Cemetery, Wright City.
Donations may be made payable to Warren County Meals-on-Wheels, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, 904 S. State Highway 47, Warrenton, MO 63383.
The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 10, 2019