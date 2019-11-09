|
|
Arvail Timothy "Tim" Hays Jr., 77, Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Creve Coeur.
Arvail was born Dec. 22, 1941, in Evansville, Ind., to the union of Arvail Hays Sr. and Jewell "Bell." He was united in marriage to Shirley ^Zweifel Nov. 23, 1961, in Valley Park.
After over 30 years, Arvail retired from Chrysler, as a supervisor. He was involved in helping build Grace Baptist Church of Union. Arvail was an avid fisherman and hunter. He spent a little bit of time drag racing cars back in the day, and even took home a few trophies. Working on cars was also a pastime for Arvail. Most of all, he loved his family and watched over them. Arvail especially loved his grandsons.
Arvail is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Hays, Beaufort; two sons, Timothy Hays, Beaufort, and Randall Hays, Cape Girardeau; one brother, Norman Hays, San Diego, Calif.; three sisters, Shirley Roberts, Colorado state, Beverly Kathriner and husband Frank, Cedar Hill, and Monna McFarland and husband Mike, Pacific; three grandsons, Brendan Hays, Washington, Landon Hays, Cape Girardeau, and Austin Hays, Beaufort; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by two sets of parents, Arvail Hays Sr. and wife Helen, and Jewell Erway and husband Harold, and one brother, Bill Hays.
Visitation was scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Memorial donations are appreciated to the American Diabetes Association, P.O Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Visit www.midlawn.com for an online guest book.
Arrangements are under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 9, 2019