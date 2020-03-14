|
Arvil Hugo Langenberg, 91, Rosebud, departed this life Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Washington.
He was born July 17, 1928, to George and Laura (Buehrer) Langenberg, in Rosebud. He was united in marriage to Bertha Lee Emilia Horstmann April 17, 1954, at Rosebud United Methodist Church.
Arvil served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After serving in the army, he worked for Ford Motor Company, before quitting to help his father on the family farm. He was a member of Rosebud United Methodist Church and the Rosebud American Legion. He served for many years as the church custodian, and faithfully rang the church bell every week. He took great pride in caring for the church grounds and building. Arvil enjoyed spending time with his family. His greatest passion was playing with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his sons, Richard Langenberg and wife Sandy, and David Langenberg and wife Kathy, all of Washington; brothers, Arthur Langenberg and wife Velma, Rosebud, and Carl Langenberg and wife Shirlene, Lincoln, Neb.; sister, Mary Alice Stranghoener, Rosebud; grandchildren, Lisa Harman and husband Tim, Marthasville, Laura Glastetter and husband Dylan, Leeann Pennington and husband Colin, all of Washington, Lance Langenberg and wife Sarah, Rolla, Kristin Kendrick and husband Adam, St. Louis, and Kelsie Langenberg and fiance^Tom Barrow, Fenton; nine great-grandchildren, and No. 10 who is due to arrive March 18.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Lee Langenberg; his parents, George and Laura Langenberg; brother, Albert Langenberg; and sister, Virginia Ross.
Visitation was held Friday, March 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel, Owensville.
Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. at the chapel, with the Rev. Lance Langenberg officiating.
Burial was in Rosebud Methodist Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Rosebud Methodist Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Owensville.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 14, 2020