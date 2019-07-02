|
|
|
A funeral service for Ashley Eilers, 26, Gerald, was held Tuesday, July 2, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial was in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation was Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Ms. Eilers died Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
She is survived by her fiance, Brian Landwehr, Owensville; her children, Jareth and Kira; her parents, Paul and Donna Eilers, Gerald; her grandparents, Don and Billie Patton, St. Clair, and Glen Bartel, Beaufort; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on July 2, 2019