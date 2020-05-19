|
A public visitation for Ashley Nicole Winistoerfer, 25, Pacific, will be Wednesday, May 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A private funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation.
Miss Winistoerfer died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
She is survived by her parents, David and Juanita Winistoerfer, Villa Ridge; her grandmother, Marie Winistoerfer; significant other, Luke Hayes; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 19, 2020