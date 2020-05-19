Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Ashley Winistoerfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ashley N. Winistoerfer

Send Flowers
Ashley N. Winistoerfer Obituary
A public visitation for Ashley Nicole Winistoerfer, 25, Pacific, will be Wednesday, May 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A private funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation.
Miss Winistoerfer died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
She is survived by her parents, David and Juanita Winistoerfer, Villa Ridge; her grandmother, Marie Winistoerfer; significant other, Luke Hayes; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ashley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -