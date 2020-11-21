1/1
Audrey A. Aholt
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
- 1940 - 2020 -

Audrey Ann Aholt, nee Ballmann, 80, Augusta, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Audrey, a homemaker, was born March 31, 1940, in Dutzow, to Lawrence Ballmann and wife Alma, nee Hotmer. She was married to Robert Frank Aholt from Augusta, Nov. 21, 1959, in Washington, at Our Lady of Lourdes.

Audrey is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Aholt; six children, Richard and wife Leanne, Laura Teuscher and husband Gary, Jeff and wife Mary Jo, Sheila Kiewitt and husband Duane, David and wife Sarah, and Scott and wife Jennifer; 12 grandchildren, Courtney Kleberger and husband Zach, Derek Aholt and wife Rachel, Nathan Aholt and wife April, Savannah, Sierra and Shane Teuscher, Gabrielle Joerling and husband Tim, Olivia Beste and husband Corey, Grant Aholt and wife Michaela, Shelby and Mackenzie Kiewitt, and Sloane Elam; 10 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way; three sisters, Delores "Tootsie" Trentmann, Helen Hilgedick, and Joann Hoelscher and husband David; one brother, James Ballmann and wife Anna Rose; many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary "Tippy" Feldmann; and three brothers, Ralph Ballmann, Lawrence Ballmann and Charles Ballmann.

A private visitation was held at Pitman Funeral Home, 5542 Walnut St., Augusta, Friday, Nov. 20, from 9 to 10:15 a.m.

A funeral Mass followed at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Augusta.

Interment was in the church cemetery.

Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Mount Grace Convent of the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters (Pink Sisters), in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385 are preferred.

The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Augusta.


Published in The Missourian on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc. (Private)
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
NOV
20
Interment
Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
5542 Walnut St
Augusta, MO 63332
(636) 327-6600
