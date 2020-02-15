Home

MCCOMBS - JACKSON - Jackson
640 West Independence
Jackson, MO 63755
573-243-2424
Audrey L. Kitchen


1930 - 2020
Audrey L. Kitchen Obituary
Audrey L. Kitchen, nee Revelle, 89, Ozark, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at The Baptist Home, Ozark.

Audrey was born March 10, 1930, in Delta, the daughter of Melvin Elijah and Chlora Abigail, nee McNeely. Throughout her life, Audrey served in various capacities within her church. She taught Sunday school, both for adults and children, served as Girls in Action (GA) leader, Baptist Young Women (BYW) leader, Women's Missionary Union director (WMU), Associational WMU director, Bible study leader, and ministered to residents of various nursing homes, and mentored many. Before Audrey met her husband, Russell, she taught school in a one-room schoolhouse in Leasburg, and had a great impact on those in her care.

She was united in marriage to Russell Lee Kitchen, April 18, 1953, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, at Lick Creek, Leasburg. Audrey was a devoted wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma to her family. She was a strong Christian and was of the Baptist faith. She was a prayer warrior, and daily prayed for each of her children and grandchildren by name. She will be greatly missed, but her legacy will live on.

Audrey is survived by four daughters, Pamela Moser and husband John, Moulton, Ala., Kimberly Gaines and husband Mike, Clever, Kathy Anders and husband Kevin, Hillsboro, and Kristi Neace and husband Rick, Union; three granddaughters, Lisa Evans and husband Mitch, Meghan Loague and husband Wyatt, and Belle Gaines; six grandsons, Brent Ely and wife Jen, Jason Anders and wife Tara, Casey Jackson and wife Kristi, Mark Jackson, Christopher Neace and girlfriend Rachel, and Cameron Neace and wife Caitlin; 12 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McCombs Funeral Home, Jackson, with a service at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Cape Girardeau County Memorial Park, Cape Girardeau.

Arrangements are in care of McCombs Funeral Home, Jackson.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 15, 2020
