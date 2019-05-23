|
A memorial service for Ava Jo Marshall, nee Hoelscher, 60, Washington, will be Saturday, June 1, at noon at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Memorial visitation will be June 1, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Marshall died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by three daughters, Alicia Ball, Washington, Danielle McDaris and husband Jeff, New Haven, and Nicole Marshall, Catawissa; her significant other, Terence Traughber, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 23, 2019
