Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
Ava J. Marshall


Ava Jo Marshall (Hoelscher), 60, Washington, passed peacefully at her home Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer.

Ava, daughter of Marvin Hoelscher and Dorothy (Farrell), was born Oct. 26, 1958, in Washington.

She is survived by three daughters, Alicia Ball, Washington, Danielle McDaris and husband Jeff, New Haven, and Nicole Marshall, Catawissa; her significant other, Terence Traughber, Washington; two brothers, Kevin Hoelscher, St. Clair, and Robert Hoelscher, New Melle; one sister, Diana Rulon, Washington; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Ava was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Hoelscher and Dorothy Allen, and her grandmother, Evelyn Farrell.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with a memorial service at noon.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

Memorial donations to Mercy Hospice, Washington, are preferred.

Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2019
