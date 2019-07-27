|
Barbara A. Elmer, 76, New Haven, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Villa Ridge.
Barbara, daughter of the late Everett Elmer and wife Edith, nee Voss, was born July 19, 1943, in St. Louis. Barbara loved all of God's creatures, from horses, to squirrels, to birds, but especially her kitties. She loved working in her yard, gardening, sewing and music. She loved to laugh and loved all of her children and grandchildren fiercely. She was a devoted in-home caregiver to men and women who were suffering with illness and pain toward the end of their lives, and she did this with great love, compassion and care.
Barbara is survived by her children, Susan and Billy Harris, Union, Kim and Karla McKinney, Villa Ridge, Brian and Paula Freiburghaus, High Ridge, and Sandy Young, Wildwood; one brother, Everett Elmer Jr., House Springs; grandchildren, Kenny Jahnsen, Jason Jahnsen, Vanessa Kifer, Raelea Perschbacher, Michella Freiburghaus and Eve Young; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jessica; grandsons, Michael and Adam; and her parents.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, Washington. A lunch will be provided immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church or Franklin County Animal Rescue.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on July 27, 2019