Barbara Ann Grus, known to most as Barb, nee Overschmidt, 81, St. Clair, departed this life Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family.



Barb was born July 22, 1939, in Union, the daughter of Leo Joseph Overschmidt and wife Florence Marie, nee Berend. On May 30, 1958, she was united in marriage to Gordian George Grus, and five children came to bless this union.



Barb was a devout Roman Catholic and longtime member of St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair. She was a talented musician and served as the church organist for over 30 years. During Barb's working career, she was employed by the Franklin County Farm Bureau in Union. She started as an office worker and for most of her working years was the office manager, always staying abreast of the many program changes. Barb retired after 30 years of serving the agency.



Her first priority was always her family. Barb loved holidays and had a way of making each one special. She was a great cook and each holiday was a smorgasbord of her many wonderful recipes. Spending time at the pool with her children and grandchildren was a favorite summer pastime. Each of her children and grandchildren held a special place in Barb's heart and the wonderful memories created will never be forgotten.



Barb is survived by her husband, Gordian Grus, St. Clair; five children, Ronald Grus and significant other Marcia Sterling, St. Clair, Nancy Baylard and husband David, New Haven, Debra Hoffman and husband Mark, Mary Bursey and husband Michael, and Ricky Grus and wife Trish, all of St. Clair; four sisters, Helen Albrecht, Ballwin, Patricia McHugh, St. Clair, Judith Harper and husband Gary, Drummonds, Tenn., and Karen Overschmidt, St. Peters; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Florence Overschmidt, and her infant brother, Walter Overschmidt.



Visitation was held Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with a rosary service at 2 p.m.



A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair, with Father Bob Knight officiating.



Interment followed in the church cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the family to establish a scholarship fund in Barb's name.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





