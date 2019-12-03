Home

A funeral service for Barbara A. Haberberger, 69, St. Clair, was held Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 11:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial followed in Union City Cemetery.
Visitation was Monday, Dec. 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Haberberger died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Jeremy Haberberger and wife Dana, and Dan Haberberger, all of Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 3, 2019
