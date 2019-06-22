Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes, Inc.
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643
Desolge, MO 63601
573-431-2686
For more information about
Barbara Markwick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Markwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Markwick


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara A. Markwick Obituary
Barbara Ann Markwick, nee Peck, 53, Pacific, formerly of St. Francois County, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her residence.

Barbara was born June 18, 1966, to Donnie Peck Sr. and wife Lorraine, nee Boyer. Barbara was a good cook and enjoyed her grandkids and taking care of her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donnie Peck Sr.; brother, Donnie Ray Peck Jr.; and sister in infancy, Goldie Peck.

Barbara is survived by three daughters, Brandy Markwick, Patty Markwick and Amber Ellis; grandchildren, Drevon, Jodice and Lamarion Rawson, Ezra Young, Mikenda and Halie Markwick, and Nevaeh Ellis; mother, Lorranine Peck; and siblings, Gregory, Donna and Donnita Peck.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home, Desloge, Monday, June 24, from noon until service time at 1 p.m.

Interment will follow at Adams Cemetery, Frankclay.

Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Arrangements are in care of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home, Desloge.
Published in The Missourian on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now