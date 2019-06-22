|
Barbara Ann Markwick, nee Peck, 53, Pacific, formerly of St. Francois County, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her residence.
Barbara was born June 18, 1966, to Donnie Peck Sr. and wife Lorraine, nee Boyer. Barbara was a good cook and enjoyed her grandkids and taking care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donnie Peck Sr.; brother, Donnie Ray Peck Jr.; and sister in infancy, Goldie Peck.
Barbara is survived by three daughters, Brandy Markwick, Patty Markwick and Amber Ellis; grandchildren, Drevon, Jodice and Lamarion Rawson, Ezra Young, Mikenda and Halie Markwick, and Nevaeh Ellis; mother, Lorranine Peck; and siblings, Gregory, Donna and Donnita Peck.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home, Desloge, Monday, June 24, from noon until service time at 1 p.m.
Interment will follow at Adams Cemetery, Frankclay.
Published in The Missourian on June 22, 2019