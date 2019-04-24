Barbara Anne Moore, nee McClure, 71, Villa Ridge, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Chesterfield.



Barbara was born Oct. 7, 1947, in Poplar Bluff, the daughter of Pearlie McClure, nee Payton. She was united in marriage to John "J.R." Moore July 19, 1969. Two children were born to this union, Pamela Lynn (Jim) Zickrick and Melissa Moore Miltenberger.



Barbara became a Christian as a young girl and was a dedicated Christian throughout her life. She was a member of The Ridge Baptist Church in Villa Ridge at the time of her death. Her biggest joy in life was spending time with her family and enjoying the various activities her grandchildren were involved in.



Barbara leaves behind her husband, J.R., of the home in Villa Ridge; her daughters, Pamela and Melissa; her grandchildren, Jake and Mark Zickrick, Abby, Paige and Grace Miltenberger, all of Wildwood; her sisters, Peggy (Ron) Buchanan, Springfield, Louise Streitler, Port Orange, Fla., and Sherry (Rick) Baston, Birch Tree; and her brother, Jack (Sandy) McClure, Birch Tree.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Pearlie.



Visitation for Barbara Moore will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at The Ridge Baptist Church, Villa Ridge, with a memorial service following at 3 p.m.



The Moore family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.