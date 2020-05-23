Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
View Map
Burial
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:30 AM
Lightner Memorial Cemetery
Scott City, MO
View Map
More Obituaries for Barbara Robertson
Barbara A. Robertson

Barbara A. Robertson


1946 - 2020
Barbara A. Robertson Obituary
Barbara Ann Robertson, nee^ Moore, 73, Union, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Barbara was born Aug. 15, 1946, in Illmo, to James Moore and wife Elizabeth Lucille, nee^ Brantley. Barbara attended Illmo Elementary and went on to graduate from Malden High School. In her younger years, her father, James, worked on the railroad. Barbara was actually born in a boxcar, and her family lived in one for a period of time, dubbing them the "Boxcar Children." She was united in marriage to Donald Robertson March 3, 1964, in Little Rock, Ark. The couple made their home in Oakville, Ill. They then moved to Fayetteville, Ill., and on to Freeburg, Ill., before settling down in Union in 1991. The marriage was blessed with four sons.

Barbara was a librarian for Freeburg Grade School. She also worked in the pharmacy for Walmart in Union. Barbara loved her family and friends, and was blessed to be able to create such wonderful memories. In her spare time, Barbara loved to cook, collect dolls, do crossword puzzles and read from her book collection. Focusing on her family was what she loved the most.

She is survived by four sons, Paul Robertson and wife Jannie, St. Clair, Donald Robertson Jr. and significant other Michelle, Union, John Robertson and wife Maryanne, O'Fallon, and Tommy Robertson and wife Lynette, Union; 15 grandchildren, Nicole, Miley, Nicholas, Kyle, Dana, Ava, Caannan, Kayla, Alex, Mason, Morgan, Matthew, Michael, Melissa and Brian; seven great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lincoln, Gunnar, Adam, Skylar, Lilly and Hayden, plus one on the way; two sisters, Brenda Fortner and husband Tom, St. Charles, and Pam Henderson and husband Steve, Scott City; many other family members and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Robertson, Sept. 5, 2017, and her parents, James and Lucille Moore.

Visitation for Barbara was held Thursday, May 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

A funeral service followed at the funeral home.

Burial was held Friday, May 22, at 11:30 a.m. at Lightner Memorial Cemetery, Scott City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Parkinson's Foundation.

The Robertson family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 23, 2020
