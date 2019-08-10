|
|
Barbara Ann Wipke, 38, Leslie, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
She was born June 2, 1981, in Washington, to David Wipke and Linda Vaughan, nee Frioli. Barb received her schooling in Union, and graduated from Union High School in 1999. She continued her education at East Central College and worked as a medical clerk at Patients First in Washington and Missouri Baptist in Sullivan. She had a huge heart for her pets and was an animal advocate. Barb enjoyed spending time with her family, and was a gentle soul who will be missed by many.
She is survived by her mother, Linda Vaughan and husband Gary, Washington; her father, David Wipke and wife Barbara, Leslie; one sister, Missy Brown, Leslie; one stepsister, Sharona Daegele and husband Dustin, Bourbon; grandparents, Donald and Marilyn Frioli; three nieces, Haillie and Aubrie Brown, and Camara Daegele; one nephew, Colton Daegele; other relatives and friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald and Colleen Wipke, and George and Shirley Vaughan, and one brother-in-law, Chris Brown.
Visitation was held Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with a funeral service immediately following at 7 pm.
Interment was private.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Barb to the Franklin County Humane Society.
The Wipke family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 10, 2019