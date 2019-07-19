|
|
|
A funeral service for Barbara Christopher, nee Strange, 66, St. Clair, was held Friday, July 19, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial was in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation was Friday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Christopher died Friday, July 12, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Christopher, St. Clair; two sons, James Lowry and wife Tracey, Festus, and Wayne Jett, Joplin; one daughter, Autumn Christopher, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on July 19, 2019