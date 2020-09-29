A funeral Mass for Barbara Grus, nee Overschmidt, 81, St. Clair, will be Thursday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 2 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Thursday, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Mrs. Grus died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Gordian Grus, St. Clair; two sons, Ronald Grus and significant other Marcia Sterling, and Ricky Grus and wife Trish, all of St. Clair; three daughters, Nancy Baylard and husband David, New Haven, Debra Hoffman and husband Mark, and Mary Bursey and husband Michael, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



