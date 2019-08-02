|
A celebration of life for Barbara Jean Giesike, nee Thiel, 67, Washington, will be at a later date.
Mrs. Giesike died Monday, July 29, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Giesike III, Washington; two sons, Chad Giesike and wife Jennifer, and Aaron Giesike and wife Dawn, all of Washington; one daughter, Rebecca Lingle and husband Brian, Washington; her mother, Anna Marie Thiel, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 2, 2019