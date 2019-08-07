|
|
Barbara Jean Giesike (Thiel), 67, Washington, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, in New Haven.
Barbara, daughter of Walter "Butch" Thiel and wife Anna Marie, (Huellinghoff), was born Oct. 2, 1951, in Washington. On Dec. 30, 1972, she was united in marriage to William "Bill" Giesike III, in Washington.
Barbara graduated from cosmetology school and worked at Kathy's Beauty Salon. She also worked as a cook and waitress at her family's business, Old Dutch Tavern in Downtown Washington, until it was sold in the late '70s. In her spare time, she helped at Four Seasons Florist with weddings. She was very active in the community, providing private care for the elderly or anyone needing help. Barbara enjoyed flower gardening at her home and fishing. She loved her dogs and working with horses.
Barbara is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Giesike III, Washington; three children, Rebecca Lingle and husband Brian, Chad Giesike and wife Jennifer, and Aaron Giesike and wife Dawn, all of Washington; her mother, Anna Marie Thiel, Washington; one brother, Richard "Rick" Thiel and wife Karen, Marthasville; one sister, Joyce Johnson, Marthasville; six grandchildren, Hallie Giesike, William "Will" Lingle, Grayson Lingle, Harrison "Auggie" Lingle, Blake Giesike and Brooklyn Giesike; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Walter "Butch" Thiel.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Franklin County Humane Society are preferred.
Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 7, 2019