Barbara Jane Daisie Hawkins, nee Young, 81, Indianapolis, Ind., died in her home, Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Barbara was born Jan. 11, 1939, in Union, to the late Emil Jacob and Selma Dorothea (Barlage) Young. She attended a local oneroom school, and later received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Central Missouri State University. She taught school in St. Louis and Kansas City, then relocated to Indianapolis, Ind., in 1970, and spent the rest of her career as a sales consultant with Houghton Mifflin, then D.C. Heath and Co. She married John Hawkins Nov. 3, 1978, and lost him to cancer only nine years later.
In retirement, Barbara enjoyed working at Jacobson's, the State Fair Coliseum, and at polling sites in Marion County. She was a longtime member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ and the Red Hat Society, and gathered regularly for meals and entertainment with her various friend groups. She was a cross-stitching master, an avid gardener whose property was designated as a wildlife habitat, and sports enthusiast. The Indy 500 was a highlight of each year for her. Barbara was a strong, independent woman devoted to God and her church, family, friends and multiple feline companions. She held herself to high standards of integrity, morality and etiquette, asked the same of others; and welcomed opportunities to be of service to loved ones and her community. Barbara will be dearly missed.
Barbara is survived by her brother Harlan's children, Cynthia (Young) Krause (son Jacob), both of Washington, and Gary Young (children, Joseph and Emily), all of Union; her sister Jeannie's children, Janette Scher (husband Scott Pierce, stepson Elijah), all of Missoula, Mont., and Matthew Scher (children, John and Anna), all of Lee's Summit; sister-in-law, Marlene (Krueger) Young, Union; brother-in-law, John Scher, Belton; her husband's two sons; other relatives, as well as many other loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; stepson, Glenn; parents, Emil and Selma; sister, Betty June; brother, Harlan; and sister, Verna Jean "Jeannie" (Young) Scher.
A private service will be held Saturday, March 28. A public celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's United Church of Christ, http://www. stpeterscarmel.org/, 3106 E. Carmel Drive, Carmel, IN 46033, or , https:// donate.lls.org/lls/donate, 11550 N. Meridian St., Suite 115, Carmel, IN 46032.
Leppert Mortuary-Smith Carmel Chapel, Carmel, Ind., is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 28, 2020