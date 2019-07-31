|
Barbara Anne Jones, nee Martin, 82, Robertsville, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019.
Barbara, daughter of Arthur Shephard and Della Catherine "Cay" Larkin Shephard was born Feb. 8, 1937, in Key West, Fla. Barb moved to Missouri where her mother married Hiram Martin, Jr. of St. Louis.
She married Leonard Hampton Jones, her childhood sweetheart, on March 4, 1954, at Gray Summit Methodist Church. To this union was born Susan Elizabeth Jones McGee with husband Bill McGee, Santa Fe, Mo., Sharon Cay Jones Leslie with husband Danny Leslie, Perry, Cynthia Lynn Jones Buck with husband, Roger Buck, Santa Fe, Mo., and Sandra Lee Jones Feller, Cedar Hill. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She is survived by one brother, Hiram Martin III and wife Cheryl, St. Louis, and one sister, Katie Martin and, Joe Begeman, New Florence; many other relatives and close friends.
Barb was a city girl but quickly adapted to being a farmer's wife. She had the proverbial green thumb^ and had spectacular flower gardens. She was not afraid to tackle a project and was very crafty. She loved to cross-stitch, embroider, quilt, crochet and knit. Her home was full of her creations and collections of most unusual antiques. She loved thrift stores and junk stores and could always find a ^prize. Her daughters remarked she never forgot a birthday and always wanted family to be together for holidays and could make Christmas especially magical.
She was preceded in death by both parents; and her stepfather, Emil Biermann, Washington.
There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Grove Methodist Church, 8125 Highway O, Robertsville, MO 63072.
In lieu of flowers, Barb had requested donations to Cedar Grove Methodist Church, Pastor Duane McDowell presiding.
The Jones family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on July 31, 2019