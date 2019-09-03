Home

Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Barbara M. Kramer

A funeral service for Barbara Mae Kramer, nee Singleton, 85, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Sept. 7, at noon at Parkway Church of the Nazarene, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mrs. Kramer died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
She is survived by four sons, Larry Kramer and wife, Collene, Arlington, Texas, Robert Kramer and wife Sonja Rongstock, Oakland, Calif., Eddie Kramer and fiancée Alicia Carney, Villa Ridge, and Thomas Kramer and wife Janice, Washington; one daughter, Shari Hemker and husband Roger, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
