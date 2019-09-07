|
Barbara Mae Kramer, nee Singleton, 85, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Union.
Barbara was born Nov. 28, 1933, in Clayton, the daughter of Wray L. Singleton and wife Fannie, nee Paul. On June 18, 1955, she was united in marriage to Francis Bija Kramer, and five children came to bless this union.
Barbara was a Christian and member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in St. Clair. During her working years, she drove a school bus for many years. She also worked as a dialysis technician in St. Louis, and then as a grill cook at Walmart. Barbara loved people and enjoyed interacting with the children she drove, and the folks she met through her work. She was an avid Cardinals baseball fan and enjoyed going to the games, and later watching them on television. Baking and cooking were favorite hobbies, especially when her family was gathered around her table. She was never idle, and enjoyed doing crochet and also was an avid reader. The time spent with her family filled her heart with joy.
Barbara is survived by her children, Larry Kramer and wife Collene, Arlington, Texas, Robert Kramer and wife Sonja Rongstock, Oakland, Calif., Eddie Kramer and fiancee Alicia Carney, Villa Ridge, Shari Hemker and husband Roger, St. Clair, and Thomas Kramer and wife Janice, Washington; one sister, Virginia McDaniel, Festus; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Kramer; her granddaughter, Heather Hemker; her great-grandson, Zane Hemker; her parents, Wray and Fannie Singleton; five brothers, William, Maurice, Winfred, John and Vernon Singleton; and three sisters, Ethel Wimer, Mary Koss and Pauline Barnhart.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at noon at Parkway Church of the Nazarene, St. Clair, with the Rev. John Dover and the Rev. Andy Barnett officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 11 a.m.
Interment will be held in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Memorials may be made to the or American Kidney Foundation.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 7, 2019