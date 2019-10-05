|
Sept. 21, 2019 -
Barbara Marie Shelp, longtime resident of Colorado, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 49, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
She will be greatly missed by her Missouri family, parents, LaVern and Carolyn (Baumann) Shelp, Lake Sherwood; brothers, Mark Shelp (deceased) and Matthew Shelp, Lake Sherwood; sister, Elizabeth (Shelp) Gonos, St. Louis; and niece, Kirsten Gonos, St. Louis. She will also be missed by her wonderful Colorado family, husband, Howard Linton; son, Joshua Shelp; daughter, Jessica (Cody) Chambers; and grandchildren, Daunivin and Arianna Shelp, Lane, Kashlin and McKenzi Chambers.
Barbara had two great loves, her family and the Colorado mountains. She enjoyed being a mother and grandmother, as well as being the caregiver to her autistic grandson, Donny. The mountains were a special place for Barbara. She would climb the trails and camp in their wooded landscapes every chance she had.
Barbara was a very giving person. She enjoyed doing things for others, especially the homeless. Her selfless spirit and immeasurable kindness will live on in the countless lives she touched throughout her journey.
Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks or the Nature Conservancy, in Barbara's memory, and may be sent to Love Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Limon, CO 80828.
Arrangements are in care of Love Funeral Home, Limon, Colo., limon.lovefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 5, 2019