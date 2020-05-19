Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
A funeral service for Barbara Robertson, 73, Union, will be Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will be Friday, May 22, at 11:30 a.m. at Lightner Memorial Cemetery, Scott City.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Robertson died Saturday, May 16, 2020.
She is survived by four sons, Paul Robertson and wife Jannie, St. Clair, John Robertson and wife Maryanne, O'Fallon, Tommy Robertson and wife Lynette, and Donald Robertson Jr., all of Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 19, 2020
