A funeral service for Becky Bird, 56, Union, will be Saturday, Nov. 9, at noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Entombment will be in the Haven of Rest Mausoleum at Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Miss Bird died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
She is survived by her mother, Jean Bird, Lonedell; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 8, 2019