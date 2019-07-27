Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Oasis Lanes
Union, MO
Ben R. Orphan


1927 - 2019
Ben R. Orphan, 92, Villa Ridge, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his home.

Ben, son of the late Peter Orphan and wife Ella, was born Jan. 16, 1927, in Brunot.

Ben is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty; sons, Gregory, Crane, Jeffrey, Osage Beach, and Douglas, Villa Ridge; eight grandchildren, Nickolaus, Nathan, Joshua, Jakob, Andrew, Amanda, Shawn and Stacy; and 14 great-grandchildren, Adrienne, Alexa, Natalee, Luke, Koletyn, AJ, Norris, Katlynn, Clara, Tylee, Hadlei, Layla, Sophia and Miko.

All are welcome to attend a celebration of life at Oasis Lanes, Union, Saturday, July 27, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Published in The Missourian on July 27, 2019
