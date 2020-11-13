Funeral services for Benton Dace Jr., 88, St. Clair, will be Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Lonedell.

Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 16 from 3 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mr. Dace passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is survived by four sons, Danny Dace and wife Jennifer, Cuba, Mo., Kevin Dace and wife Pamela, Bradley Dace and Marty Dace, all of St. Clair; two daughters, Pamela Dace and Kimberly Marler, both of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store