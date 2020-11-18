Benton Willard Dace Jr., 88, St. Clair, known and loved as "Dace," and his dad always called him "June," departed this life Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in St. Clair.



Dace was born Nov. 25, 1931, in Springfield, Ill., the son of Benton W. Dace Sr. and wife Molly Lucille, nee Hale. On July 28, 1951, he was united in marriage to Myra Floy King, known to all as Tiny, and seven children came to bless this union.



Dace was a Christian and member of The Ridge Baptist Church in Villa Ridge. He was a past member and deacon of First Baptist Church in St. Clair. During his working career, he was a mechanic at McFarland's Skelly station in St. Clair, bought his own cab and collected fares in St. Clair and drove the ambulance for Kitchell Funeral Home. He also worked for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office as a dispatcher for H. Bill Miller, sheriff. He even worked as a short order cook at the Flying Saucer Cafe in Union. He later joined the Carpet Layers Union, laying carpet in St. Louis and St. Clair for many years. In 1992, Dace and Tiny opened their own flooring company, Dace Flooring Company in St Clair. They served the community for many years until they retired in 2004.



Dace was always working, determined to keep his family together and fed, clothed and sheltered, because it was something he never experienced as a child. He liked to go fishing and camping with his family, and many wonderful memories were created. He loved bluegrass, and especially liked listening to his family when they played. He was very supportive of his children and grandchildren when they were participating in sporting events and other school functions. What meant most to him was time spent with his family.



Dace is survived by four sons, Danny Dace and wife Jennifer, Cuba, Mo., Kevin Dace and wife Pamela, Bradley Dace and Marty Dace, all of St. Clair; two daughters, Pamela Dace and Kimberly Marler, both of St. Clair; his sister, Nancy Baggett, nee Richards, Sutter, Calif.; sister- and brother-in-law, Jim and Lois Ealer, St. Clair; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great nieces and -nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Tiny Dace; one son, Stacey Dace; one grandson, Jeremiah Dace; one son-in-law, Louis Marler, known to many as Doodle; his parents, Benton Willard Dace Sr. and Molly Lucille Dace Gomez; two sisters, Bernice Scott and Edith Hill; one brother, Ceford Allen Richards, known to all as Allen; and two stepfathers, Ceford Richards and Arnold Gomez.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Fred Banderman officiating.



Interment was in Oak Grove Cemetery, Lonedell.



Memorials may be made to Gideon's International or the St. Clair Nursing Center Activities Department.



The Dace family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St Clair.





