Bernadette Christine Stark, nee LeBeau, 77, Union, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Bernadette, daughter of the late Arthur LeBeau and wife Anna, nee Mier, was born June 26, 1942, in Florissant. Bernadette received her education at St. Ferdinand Catholic School in Florissant. She was united in marriage to Jerald Stark April 29, 1977, and the couple made their home in Union. Bernadette was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family. She was a doting mother to her eight children and a dear friend to many. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Union, and was devout to her Catholic faith. Bernadette loved being a mother, and later in life, a grandma, to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Nathaniel Stark and wife Jamie, Sullivan, and Kenny Stark, Evansville, Ind.; six daughters, Monica Stokes and husband Warren, Belvidere, Ill., Alicia Newberry and husband Garry, Huntsville, Ala., Melanie Portell and husband Jesse, Tina Metzger-Pelech and husband Nick, all of Union, Tamberly Knight and husband Langdon, Washington, and Priscilla McMullin and husband Kevin, Union; 18 grandchildren, Starrine, Warren Jr., Dwight, Jimmy Lee, Melody, Donald, Autumn, Clayton, Cassandra, Kali, Krista, Dorian, Darrien, Waylon, Shelby, Joseph, Jacob and James; 30 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joann Swafford, Beaufort, and Charmaine Nadeau, Wentzville; two brothers, Arthur LeBeau, Villa Ridge, and Ronnie LeBeau, Union; many other friends and family members.
Bernadette was preceded in death by her husband, Jerald Stark; one great-grandson, Kaedin Newberry; her parents; and one brother, Gerald LeBeau.
Visitation was held Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with a rosary service at 3:45 p.m.
A funeral Mass was held Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to .
The Stark family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 8, 2020