The Missourian Obituaries
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Bernadette Hoemann


1963 - 2020
Bernadette Hoemann Obituary
Hoemann

- 1963 - 2020 -

Bernadette Hoemann, nee Hoelscher, 56, Union, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.

Bernadette, daughter of the late Duvall Hoelscher and wife Jerlean, nee Hellmann, was born Sept. 21, 1963, in Washington. She received her education from Union High School. On Aug. 28, 1982, she was united in marriage to Dennis Hoemann, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington. Bernadette was employed at WEG Transformers, formerly Pauwels, in Washington.

Among her survivors are three children, Amanda Schaller and husband Joe, Jefferson City, Mendy Freeman and husband Brandon, Sullivan, and Amber Hoemann, Union; sister, Annette Blunt and husband Dwayne, Wisconsin state; seven grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Hoemann Sr; son, Dennis Hoemann Jr.; her parents; and brother, Dennis Hoelscher.

Visitation was held Friday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Washington.

Memorial donations can be made to Shriners Hospital.

Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 23, 2020
