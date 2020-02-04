|
A funeral Mass for Bernadette Stark, 77, Union, will be Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 3:45 at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Stark died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
She is survived by two sons, Nathaniel Stark and wife Jamie, Sullivan, and Kenny Stark, Evansville, Ind.; six daughters, Monica Stokes and husband Warren, Belvidere, Ill., Alicia Newberry and husband Garry, Huntsville, Ala., Melanie Portell and husband Jesse, and Tina Metzger-Pelech and husband Nick, all of Union, Tamberly Knight and husband Langdon, Washington and Pricilla McMullin and husband Kevin, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 4, 2020