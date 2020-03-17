|
|
|
A funeral Mass for Bernadine Garbs, 83, Washington, was held Tuesday, March 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was Monday, March 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. with a parish rosary at 2:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Garbs died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
She is survived by four sons, Gary Garbs and wife Melanie, Florissant, Tim Garbs, Berger, Chris Garbs and wife Kim, Union, and Matt Garbs and wife Chris, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 17, 2020