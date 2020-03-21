Home

Bernadine M. Garbs


1937 - 2020
Bernadine M. Garbs Obituary
Bernadine Mary Garbs, nee Brinkmann, 83, Washington, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Bernadine was born Jan. 21, 1937, in Washington, to Barnard Brinkmann and wife Madeline, nee Kopp. Bernadine graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to Theon Garbs Jan. 23, 1960, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Washington. The couple made their home in Washington.

Bernadine held several jobs over the years and retired from Magnet in 2000. She was a member of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, the Happy Go Lucky Club, Hummingbird Club and V.F.W. Post 2661 Women's Auxiliary. Bernadine enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and being outdoors.

Bernadine is survived by four sons, Gary Garbs and wife Melanie, Florissant, Tim Garbs, Berger, Chris Garbs and wife Kim, Union, and Matt Garbs and wife Chris, Washington; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Lee Kimminau and husband Herb, Washington; one brother, Floyd Brinkmann and wife Lea Mae, Washington; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Theon Garbs; one brother, Jerry Brinkmann; and one sister, Eunice Siedhoff.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Tuesday, March 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington, with the Rev. Tony Ritter officiating.

Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in honor of Bernadine Garbs to V.F.W. Post 2661.

The Garbs family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 21, 2020
