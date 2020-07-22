Bernard Maurice Meyer, 80, Washington, departed this life Friday, July 17, 2020, at Union Care Center, Union.



Bernard was born Nov. 7, 1939, in Washington, to his parents, John Meyer and wife Pansy, nee Birdwell. He received his education in Washington, and later served his country in the U.S. Navy.



Bernard was a Christian, raised in the Baptist faith. He believed in and loved Jesus Christ with all his heart. He was a kind and loving father who truly enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends. He was an avid reader and loved visiting the library and spending time at the Washington Senior Center with his brothers, shooting pool.



Bernard is survived by his former wife, Helen Meyer; four sons, Clark Meyer and wife Lisa, Eric Meyer and wife Kathy, Owen Meyer and wife Selah, and Robert Meyer and wife Jennifer; his brothers, Tommy Meyer and wife Ruthie, Walter Meyer and wife Kathy, and Richard Meyer and wife Kathy; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pansy Meyer; five brothers, Gene Meyer, John Meyer, Donald Meyer, Robert Meyer and Larry Meyer; and three sisters, Wanda Wilson, Mary Crawford and Barbara Tyree.



A private memorial was held Sunday, July 19, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.





