1/2
Bernard M. Meyer
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard Maurice Meyer, 80, Washington, departed this life Friday, July 17, 2020, at Union Care Center, Union.

Bernard was born Nov. 7, 1939, in Washington, to his parents, John Meyer and wife Pansy, nee Birdwell. He received his education in Washington, and later served his country in the U.S. Navy.

Bernard was a Christian, raised in the Baptist faith. He believed in and loved Jesus Christ with all his heart. He was a kind and loving father who truly enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends. He was an avid reader and loved visiting the library and spending time at the Washington Senior Center with his brothers, shooting pool.

Bernard is survived by his former wife, Helen Meyer; four sons, Clark Meyer and wife Lisa, Eric Meyer and wife Kathy, Owen Meyer and wife Selah, and Robert Meyer and wife Jennifer; his brothers, Tommy Meyer and wife Ruthie, Walter Meyer and wife Kathy, and Richard Meyer and wife Kathy; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pansy Meyer; five brothers, Gene Meyer, John Meyer, Donald Meyer, Robert Meyer and Larry Meyer; and three sisters, Wanda Wilson, Mary Crawford and Barbara Tyree.

A private memorial was held Sunday, July 19, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved