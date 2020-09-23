1/
Bernice Straatmann
B. Straatmann Funeral Mass Is Thursday
A funeral Mass for Bernice Straatmann, 99, Villa Ridge, will be Thursday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Villa Ridge.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Straatmann died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
She is survived by three sons, Charles Straatmann and wife Deb, Booneville, Gerald Straatmann and wife Kathy, Washington, and Kevin Straatmann and wife Mary Anne, Villa Ridge; four daughters, Patricia Schwane, Washington, Angela Aholt and husband Tom, Augusta, Anne Arens and husband Wayne, Villa Ridge, and Mary Jo Straatmann, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Sep. 23, 2020.
