Bernice Straatmann, nee Hanneken, 99, Villa Ridge, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.



Bernice was born Feb. 17, 1921, in Robertsville, the daughter of the late Henry Hanneken and his wife Mary, nee Unnerstall. She was united in marriage to Alois Straatmann April 4, 1945, at St. Francis Borgia Church in Washington, and the couple made their home in Villa Ridge.



Bernice was employed as a nanny and housekeeper for Charlie Grimm during his time as the Chicago Cubs manager. She also was employed as a waitress at The Diamonds, Dick Davis' Truck Stop, and she and her sisters had jobs at International Shoe Factory.



Once Bernice was married, she was primarily a homemaker, raising her family, but she also cooked at St. John's Grade School. Bernice was an active and dedicated member of St. John the Baptist Church, serving on the lady's sodality and as the organist. She was a quilter and farmer's wife; Bernice enjoyed gardening, canning, soap making and playing cards. She also enjoyed going out to eat, breakfast with her sisters and sisters-in-law, bingo and watching "Wheel of Fortune." Bernice also was a member of the Western Catholic Union. She had many hobbies and was a very active member of her community, but she best loved spending time with her family.



Bernice is survived by three sons, Charles Straatmann and wife Deb, Booneville, Gerald Straatmann and wife Kathy, Washington, and Kevin Straatmann and wife Mary Anne, Villa Ridge; four daughters, Patricia Schwane, Washington, Angela Aholt and husband Tom, Augusta, Anne Arens and husband Wayne, Villa Ridge, and Mary Jo Straatmann, Union; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Helen Hanneken, Villa Ridge; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Alois Straatmann; one son, Louis Straatmann; one daughter, Jo Ann Straatmann; six siblings, Clarence (Rose) Hanneken, Delores (Edmund) Alfermann, Grace (Leo) Obermark, Robert Hanneken, Margaret (George) Mueller and Henry Hanneken Jr.; and one son-in-law, Charles Schwane.



A funeral Mass was held Thursday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Villa Ridge, with the Rev. Tim Foy officiating.



Burial followed in the church cemetery.



Memorials may be given to the St. John the Baptist Church Addition or Masses.



The Straatmann family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





