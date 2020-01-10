Home

Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Bernie E. Schallenberg Sr.

Bernie E. Schallenberg Sr. Obituary
A funeral Service for Bernie Eugene Schallenberg Sr., 86, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ, St. Clair.
A private committal will take place at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery, St. Clair.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10 and after 9 a.m., Saturday.
Mr. Schallenberg died on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Schallenberg, St. Clair; one son, Dolph Schallenberg and wife Cindy, Washington; one daughter Susie Anson and fiance Jerry Stieffermann, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by the Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 10, 2020
