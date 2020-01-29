|
Bernie Eugene Schallenberg, 86, St. Clair, departed this life Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in St. Clair.
Bernie was born Nov. 21, 1933, in St. Clair, the son of Forrest Edwin Schallenberg and wife Margaret Eunice, nee Short. On July 8, 1956, he was united in marriage to Patsy Ann Baker, and two children came to bless this union.
Bernie was a Christian and longtime member of St. John United Church of Christ in St. Clair. He was proud to have served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Navy, entering May 28, 1953, and receiving his honorable discharge May 24, 1957. Bernie grew up and lived his entire life in St. Clair. He attended barber college, and after he graduated, he began his career at Bernie's Barber Shop on Main Street in St. Clair, retiring after over 50 years in business. Bernie was very civic-minded and always an active member of the community. He was a member of St. Clair Elks Lodge 2651 and American Legion Post 347 of St. Clair. He was a past member of the St. Clair Lions Club, St. Clair Kiwanis Club, St. Clair Baseball Association, and bowling leagues at the St. Clair Bowling Alley. He was a charter member of the Franklin County Bowlers Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed playing golf, hunting and fishing, especially with his family. Above all else, Bernie loved people and enjoyed visiting with his many friends, sharing stories and making people laugh. His keen sense of humor will be missed by many. Bernie was truly a family man, and nothing made him happier than the time he spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Patsy Schallenberg, St. Clair; one son, Dolph Schallenberg and wife Cindy, Washington; one daughter, Susie Anson and fiance Jerry Stieffermann, St. Clair; six grandchildren, Jenelle Richardson and husband Zach, Rachel Wideman and husband Joe, all of St. Clair, Emily Connerly and significant other Bill, Medford Lakes, N.J., David Schallenberg, Barnhart, Joni Conley and significant other Keith, Wright City, and Mike Conley, Washington; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Margaret Schallenberg; two sisters, Judy Davis and June Tillmon; and two brothers-in-law, Jay Tillmon and Bob Avery.
Visitation was held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Funeral services, with military honors, were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. John United Church of Christ, St. Clair, with the Rev. John Pursley, the Rev. Dick Hinson and the Rev. Laura Mignerone officiating.
A private committal was held at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery, St. Clair.
Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, St. Clair.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 29, 2020