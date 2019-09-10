Home

Bessie L. Hawkins

Bessie L. Hawkins Obituary
A funeral service for Bessie Louise Hawkins, nee Boles, 83, Catawissa, was held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church, Villa Ridge.
Interment was in Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.
Visitation was Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Mrs. Hawkins died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
She is survived by five sons, Steven Hawkins and wife Dodi, Evansville, Ind., Michael Hawkins and wife Connie, Pacific, Benny Hawkins and Dennis Hawkins, both of Catawissa, and Patrick Hawkins and wife Diane, Eureka; three daughters, Kathy Mandela and husband Shaabani, Urbana, Ill., Vicky Heard and husband John, St. Louis, and Paula Murray and husband Dan, Catawissa; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 10, 2019
